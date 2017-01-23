Police blotter

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area (Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities). The reporting dates are between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22.

During this period police responded to 313 calls for service including: 106 Highway Traffic Act offences, 9 vehicle collision and five impaired driver.

26 calls under provincial statues (Mental Health Act, Child Welfare Act, Coroner’s Act, 911 Act, etc.), 14 crimes against person: nine assaults, three Assults with a Weapon or Causing Bodily Harm and two uttering threats.

There were 35 Crimes against property incidents including 15 thefts, four Theft of Motor Vehicles, eight Break and Enters and eight for Mischiefs to Property.

Police were also involved in 53 other criminal investigations of unreported nature and 63 other police activities such as false alarms, suspicious person/vehicle, assistance given, etc.

Jan. 16: 40 calls

Driving without a license

Just before 11 p.m., the Amaranth RCMP came in contact with a motor vehicle while patrolling their area. The vehicle had no license plates, a damaged windshield, and a burnt out headlight. Once in contact with the 28-year-old female driver, officers determined that she did not have a valid driver’s license, the vehicle was not registered, and neither she nor the vehicle had any liability insurance. The driver was given several tickets which will put her before the court, and the vehicle was towed at the owner’s expense.

Jan. 17: 56 calls

Driving without a license

At 12:45 a.m., police were patrolling the area around the Macgregor Hotel. There was a running, parked vehicle in front of the establishment, whose license plate did not match the vehicle to which it was presently affixed. When officers came in contact with the 24-year-old male driver, they determined that he did not possess a valid driver’s license, and the vehicle was not currently registered. The driver was arrested and detained for driving while disqualified, released a short time later, and to appear before the courts at a later date. The vehicle was towed and impounded at the owner’s expense.

Jan. 18: 45 calls

Stolen propane tanks

Treherne RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community in identifying suspects who stole six propane tanks from Bill’s ESSO on Hwy 2. The theft occurred overnight, and investigators would like to speak with anyone with knowledge of this incident. You’re encouraged to call the Treherne RCMP at 204-723-2024. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Impaired driving

At 4:39 p.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver in the RM of North Norfolk. Police located the vehicle and once in contact with the 65-year-old male driver, they determined tht he was intoxicated. The male was arrested and detained for impaired care or control of a motor vehicle; his subsequent breath samples were over double the legal limit. The male was released from police custody a short time later, and the vehicle was towed and impounded at the owner’s expense for a minimum of 60 days.

Jan. 19: 53 calls

Laundromat B&E

At 2:30 a.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP received a report of an alarm at the Portage Laundromat on Saskatchewan Avenue. Officers arrived on scene to find a suspect inside the building. A 35-year-old male from Portage la Prairie was arrested for breaking and entering, and was found attempting to steal a large quantity of cigarettes. The accused was later released from police custody on a Promise to Appear before the court at a later date.

Jan. 20: 57 calls

Stolen snowmobile

At approximately 6 a.m., Portage la Prairie RCMP were notified of a stolen snowmobile being taken from the caller’s yard. The sled, a red 1999 Polaris Indy 500, was last seen on a trailer with Manitoba license plate L580T. The trailer was being towed by a pick-up truck which was also believed to have been stolen, but later recovered. Investigators would like to find the sled and trailer, and would appreciated any information the public might be able to provide. If you have knowledge of these incidents, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Jan. 21: 43 calls

Willow Bay B&E

At 8:30 a.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a home on Willow Bay. At some point between midnight and 8:30 a.m., the back door to the home was forced open. A television and some clothing were reported stolen from the home. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of this incident contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Jan. 22: 19 calls

Fight at the Fiddle

At 1 a.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a fight at the Cat and Fiddle Bar. Officers arrived and determined that at least two people, along with bar staff, had been involved in a scuffle that resulted in one person being assaulted with a weapon. The second person received non-life threatening, but serious injuries to his face. Arrested for assault with a weapon and failing to comply with court imposed conditions was 56-year-old Douglas Allan Bogue of Portage la Prairie. Arrested for assault causing bodily harm was 38-year-old Duane Patrick Roulette of Long Plain First Nation. Both were held in police custody and remanded to appear before the court at a later date.

7-11 hold up

At 2:34 a.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP received a report of an armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store on Saskatchewan Avenue E. Officers were given a description of the suspect and his last known direction of travel. With the assistance of the Police Dog Services (PDS) and active patrols of the area, officers took the suspect into custody without further incident. A 14-year-old male youth was held in police custody pending an appearance before the court.

If you have any information that could lend assistance in the investigation of these crimes or others, please contact your local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.