PHOTOS: PCI hockey all star action

Both the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) boys varsity Trojans hockey team and girls varsity Saints hockey team's were well represented during this past weekend's Manitoba High School Athletics Association varsity hockey all star action.

Grade 12 students Bailey Grantham, Hailee Morriseau and Haley Swidnicki all got the invite to the big day, along with Grade 11 student Kiera Shwaluk.

Grade 12 students Parker Page, Curran Ice, Lucas Neufeld and Sean Ballantyne each represented the Trojan squad at the mid-winter classic.

Neufeld's 90 mph slap shot took home first place in the event's hardest shot competition while Page took home first place in the goalie competition.

Both Page and Neufeld took home game MVP for their respective team's in the all star game.