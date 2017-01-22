Varsity Saints overcome third period collapse

It wasn't the usual suspects providing the Saints offence.

Chelsea Owens had a pair of goals and Morgan Parynuik scored the game winner late in the third period to lead the PCI Saints varsity girls hockey team past the JH Bruns Broncos 4-3 in Winnipeg Women's High School Hockey League action last week at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie.

“We put her on (a line) with the Shwaluk twins... she understands the game,” PCI Saints head coach Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie said of Owens following the victory. “ She's come so far this year and she works hard and she knows when (Maddie and Paige Shwaluk) start busting down the ice, that she's busting to the net and going hard. She's a good compliment to the speed of those girls and adds strength to that line.”

PCI captain Bailey Grantham opened the scoring, converting on a feed from Parynuik mid way through the first to put the Saints in front. Owens scored late in the first and added another with just under five minutes left in the second to put the home team up 3-0.

Nikki Slywchuk got one back for the visitors, scoring on a two-man advantage early in the third, cutting the Saints lead to two.

Brooke Dali scored an unassisted marker to cut the lead to one before an Erin Nero point shot deflected off Grantham and into the Saints net to tie the game with just over four minutes left in regulation.

Just 24 seconds later, the Saints went ahead for good, as Grantham gained possession off of a neutral zone faceoff before driving hard into the Broncos zone. Gaining the attention of several JH Bruns defenders, Grantham drove wide of the Bronco goal before finding a wide open Parynuik in the slot, who made no mistake firing the puck past a sprawling Jaxi Woo and into the open net.

The win moves to the Saints into a three-way tie for second place in the WWHSHL's Winnipeg Free Press division along with River East and Springfield, all with 26 points and three back of league leading Sturgeon Heights.

The Saints (13-4-0) will look to pick up another two points to maintain ground with the league's best tomorrow afternoon against the basement dwelling St. John's Ravenscourt (4-13-1).



