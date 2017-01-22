After blowing a third period lead Saturday against Eastman to fall 6-4, the Caps responded with vigour, downing the visiting Kenora Thistles 5-1 this afternoon in Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League (MBAAA) action at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie.

The visiting Thistles opened the scoring just minutes after puck drop, as Jacob Clendenning netted an unassisted powerplay marker to put Kenora ahead.

Central Plains defender Tyler Van Deynze answered back for the home team, netting a powerplay marker of his own - his first of two on the night – before Zak Smith scored to put the Caps in front.

“Today we had a lot more puck luck, yesterday we had a couple of posts and a couple of bad bounces, it just wasn't happening for us,” said Caps' forward Jordan Rogers following his team's victory. “Today, we had a solid game and came out with a (win), it was big.”

Jaxon Blight and Logan Calder each struck in the middle stanza to stake the Capitals to a 4-1 lead after forty minutes.

Van Deynze was the lone goal scorer in the third period, being the benefactor of an impressive individual effort from Joey Moffatt that saw him drive wide into the Thistle zone, drawing the Kenora defense towards him before dishing the puck off to Van Deynze.

Miles Minor was steady between the pipes for the Caps, turning aside 19 of 20 Thistle shots to pick up his 10th victory of the year. Kenora goalie Tyler Szturm was far busier, as he turned away 53 of 58 shots that came his way in the losing effort.

Central Plains finished 2-4 on the powerplay, while the Thistles managed just one goal in eight opportunities.

The win moves the Caps into a two-way tie for third place with the Wheat Kings at 46 points apiece, with the Thrashers and Hawks not far behind, as the teams have 45 and 43 points respectively.

Central Plains will have the chance to separate themselves from the Hawks Jan. 28, as the two teams meet in Morden in what will be the final meeting between the two teams in the regular season. Puck drop set for 5:15 p.m.