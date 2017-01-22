Islanders back on track with pair of wins

It seems as if the winless streak is all bit a distant memory.

Three points nights from Anders Strome (2G, 1A), Dan Leslie (2G, 1A) Tanner Waldvogel (1G, 2A) helped power the Portage Islanders to an 8-3 victory over a depleted Altona Maroons squad to win back to back games in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action this evening at the PCU Centre in Portage la Prairie.

“We had a bit of a lull there over the holidays and the first part of January so it's nice to get a couple wins,” said Anders Strome, captain of the Portage Islanders. “Tonight was an odd game, they had a short bench but we managed to get a (win) so that's what counts.”

Trailing 2-2 late in the second, Eric Delong struck to put the home team up one before Leslie added a pair before the buzzer sounded, including one with just a second left in the period, to put the Islanders ahead 5-2 after forty minutes of play.

The two teams traded goals to start the third and the Islanders added two more to put the game out of reach.

With the victory, the Islanders improve to (11-4-1-2) and move into second place in SEMHL standings.

The Islanders are off for the week before resuming action Sunday night on the road in Winkler, puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.