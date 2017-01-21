Terriers beat up on Stampeders

James McIssac had a five point night and Brock Aiken was solid between the pipes, as the Portage Terriers downed the Swan Valley Stampeders 7-2 tonight in Manitoba Junior Hockey League action at the PCU Centre in Portage la Prairie.

“I thought we played real well the last couple games,” said Blake Spiller, head coach/GM of the Terriers. “We still make a few mistakes defensively like everybody else, but at the same time I think we're getting on pucks and making it tough on other team's back ends.”

Swan Valley opened the scoring early in the first, as a seeing-eye point shot from Shane Roulette beat a screened Aiken to put the Stamps in front just 1:45 after puck drop.

The goal seemed to have woke up the Terriers offense, as Portage controlled much of the period with possession in Swan Valley territory.

Ty Barnstable tied the game with a shorthanded goal before Ryan Sokoloski picked up the puck in the neutral zone as a Portage penalty was expiring and broke into the Stampeders zone on a two-on-one, electing to shoot, Sokoloski fired the puck high over Swan Valley netminder Connor Slipps' blocker to put the home team ahead.

“We had some jump... it's not that tough to play hard,” added Spllier. “(It's) no harder to play hard than it is to come out and go through the motions.”

McIssac scored his first of two on the night early in the second before Barnstable buried his second of the night, this time on the powerplay, to increase the Terrier lead to three.

Jeremey Leipsic fired home a nifty feed from Chase Brakel in the final minute of the second to put the Terriers up 5-1 after forty minutes of play.

Swan Valley captain Cody Ellingson got one back for the visitors with a powerplay marker that beat Aiken over his should before decimating his water bottle early in the third.

McIssac and Ty Enns scored late in the game to round out the scoring.

Aiken turned aside 13 of 15 Swan Valley shots to pick up his 21 victory of the season, while Slipp made 22 saves in the losing effort.

Both teams finished 1-3 with the man advantage.

The Terriers will look to run their win streak to three tomorrow night on the road in Waywayseecappo, puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.