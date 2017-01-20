Islanders snap skid with offensive explosion

The streak has ended.

The Portage Islanders dismantled the visiting Stonewall Flyers 9-4 tonight at Portage Mutual Arena in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action.

The Flyers struck first in the opening minutes of the game before the Portage offence took over.

Zack Walvogel, Tanner Waldvogel and Jordym Boyd each scored first period goals to stake the home team to a 3-1 lead after 20.

Tyler Hardland and Anders Strome struck with second period goals before Eric Delong netted a pair and Dan Leslie a goal of his on early in the third to put the Islanders up by a touchdown.

Each team would trade goals before Stonewall added a pair late in the game.

The much needed victory snaps the Islanders' seven game winless streak, after the team started the season 9-0-0.

Portage will look to start their second win streak of the season Sunday night at home against Altona, puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.