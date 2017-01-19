United Way falls shy of local goal

The Daily Graphic

The Portage Plains United Way campaign officially said today it fell a little short of its $247,500 fundraising goal.

“A total of $232,601.84 was raised; which was 94% of our $247,500 goal,” explained Mandy Dubois, Portage Plains United Way executive director. “Although we did not reach our fundraising goal in 2016 we saw great success, still. It is pretty incredible to raise over $232,000 in a community our size.”

She explained, “once again Portage Plains United Way received incredible support from our community during the 2016 Fundraising Campaign.

“(We are) very happy with the campaign results and the support we received from individuals and corporate donors continued to increase compared to other years. The campaign did come with some challenges including a significant decrease in workplace campaign donations and struggles to get donations into the office before the deadline,” she said.

“It was a little harder this year to get workplaces to participate in the payroll deduction campaign, many organizations were either finding they didn’t have enough time to run the campaign or weren’t seeing enough interest from staff wanting to donate. This is definitely a concern and we will have to look at new ways to get these donors involved in our annual fundraising campaign.”

Dubois and her campaign team for once again supporting United Way. “We would not be able to support our 11 Member Agencies or our Community Response Grantees without this support. Thank you to our donors, volunteers, those who attend our special events and everyone who supports our efforts at Portage Plains United Way

Final note from Mandy Dubois: “I appreciate the support I had from our campaign team (Byrna McDermid, Rhonda Palmer and Amy Chappellaz), our board of directors and Jennifer Sneesby, our office manager. I am proud of what we accomplished in 2016 and excited to move on to plans for 2017.”

2016 Fundraising Campaign supports our Community Response Fund & 11 Member Agencies: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Portage Family Abuse Prevention Centre, Canadian Mental Health Association, MS Society, Child & Family Services Foundation Inc., Portage Service for Seniors, Compassionate Friends, Recreation Opportunities for Kids (ROK), Portage Learning & Literacy Centre, Tupper Street Family Resource Centre and Sunset Palliative Care.