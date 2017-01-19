Henry's NHL draft stock climbing

Portage la Prairie native Nick Henry's NHL draft stock is quickly improving.

The 2015/16 MJHL Rookie of the Year is ranked No. 25 among North American skaters ahead of June's NHL entry draft.

Earlier in the season, Henry was identified as a B prospect by NHL Central Scouting, a grading given to players expected to be taken in the second or third round.

Henry has tallied 47 points in 41 games this season with the WHL's Regina Pats – good enough for second place in league scoring among rookies.

The 2017 NHL entry draft is set to take place June 23 and 24 at the United Centre in Chicago, Ill.