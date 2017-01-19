Caps' Moffatt named First-Team all star

Central Plains Capitals' forward Joey Moffatt was named a Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League First-Team all star, the lone Cap to receive the honour.

In 35 games played this season, the Portage la Prairie native has amassed 24 goals and 52 points to lead the league in scoring.

“It's an honour. It feels good,” said Moffatt. “(I've been) playing good with my linemates (and) putting up points, I can't do it without them.”

Moffatt is pacing a much improved Caps team in scoring, who currently sit in a tie for third place in league standings.

Moffatt joins Pembina Valley goalie Aaron Brunn,Winnipeg Wild defender Nicholas Cicek, Yellowhead defender Aidan Woodley and forward Ryan Heino along with Winnipeg Thrasher Dawson McKenzie as First-Team all stars.