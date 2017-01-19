Terriers take must needed two points

Jared Roy had a pair of goals and Brock Aiken was solid in net for the Terriers, as they doubled up the OCN Blizzard 4-2 tonight at the PCU Centre in Portage la Prairie.

Chase Brakel opened the scoring late in the first with a powerplay marker before Roy scored a pair of second period goals to stake the home team to a 3-0 lead.

The Blizzard got on the board just past the 10 minute mark of the third and scored again minutes later to cut Portage's lead to one.

James McIssac added an empty netter to ice it in the dying moments of the game.

With the victory, Portage jumps ahead of OCN for fourth place in the MJHL standings. The two teams are tied in overall points but the Terriers own the tie breaker, which in this case is overall wins.

The Terriers next take to the ice Saturday night at home against Swan Valley. Puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. at the PCU Centre.