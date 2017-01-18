Pea protein processing facility announced

More than 150 new jobs are coming to the Portage la Prairie area through a $400 million pea processing plant to begin construction this year -- a plant touted as the largest of its kind.

Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader

What every communities fight tooth and nail for – a new major employer – was announced for Portage la Prairie Jan. 18 in Winnipeg.

France-based Roquette company will build the plant, Premier Brian Pallister and Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler announced at the provincial legislature early Wednesday afternoon.

Roquette, a global leader in innovative plant-based food ingredients, announced an investment of more than $400 million CAD to build a brand new pea-protein manufacturing site in Portage la Prairie in order to address the growing demand for plant proteins.

“We are very excited about the decision by Roquette to find a home for its new processing facility near Portage la Prairie,” said Reeve Kam Blight, RM of Portage la Prairie. “This investment is an incredible opportunity for the community and surrounding area. We look forward to participating in the facility’s development process with Roquette and greatly anticipate the long-term contributions this investment will bring to our municipality.”

Premier Pallister, who was in Portage Tuesday night for a chamber member’s only event, said the plant will have a payroll of about $9 million a year.

“This is huge,” Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris said following the announcement . “There will be 150 full time jobs when the plant is operating and over 300 jobs to build it.”

The City of Portage la Prairie is presently working through the process of upgrading its waste water treatment plant. “This couldn’t have come at a better time. We will have to plan for increased capacity, but it’s better to do that in the planning stages.” He said the addition of a new long-term user to the system will only be a benefit.

Roquette’s plant will be located in the R.M. at the Poplar Bluff Industrial Park. The city and R.M. have a revenue sharing agreement meaning both will enjoy the bump in the tax base.

Ian Wishart, Portage MLA said “this is not a bought industry.”

The city and R.M. will help defray infrastructure costs, “but locating here was clearly a competitive advantage for Roquette,” he said. “We have all the resources wet industry requires. We really didn’t have to give them much. It was very reasonable. We did well in what is normal these days,” he said.

Family-owned Roquette will work with local contractors and skilled trades and expects to employ an additional 350 people over the two years it will take to design and build the plant.

The French company said in a news release, the plant will be the largest facility in the world dedicated to pea protein processing. The company features vegetarian foods and high-protein sport nutrition products, Roquette said.

“This new investment in Manitoba marks a key step in reinforcing Roquette’s leadership position in offering high value plant-based ingredients around the world”, Edouard Roquette, Chairman of Roquette,said. “The new plant, which will be the largest dedicated to pea protein processing in the world to date, will support the future of Manitoba’s agriculture industry and help address the growing global demand for innovative Food, Nutrition and Health products and solutions.”

“We are pleased to welcome this historic partnership with Roquette, which will result in an unparalleled investment in Manitoba’s food processing and agricultural industries,” said Pallister.

“This new facility will create jobs and establish stronger markets for Canadian farmers while benefiting our province’s economy for decades to come. It also demonstrates to Canada and to the world that our province is open for business and ready to compete for investments in agricultural production and innovation.”

Roquette’s investment - the world’s largest dedicated to pea-protein in the food, nutrition and health industry to date - will reinforce the group’s leadership in plant protein. It also reaffirms the company’s strategy to develop specialties for food, nutrition and health markets and to accelerate its global growth. This large industrial unit will expand Roquette’s pea-protein production capacity and help address the growing customer demand for plant-based proteins in North America and globally.

This new site is strategically located in Canada, the world’s largest producer of peas, with around 30% of the total global production.

The location of the plant here is expected to have an impact on pea acres across Manitoba and into Saskatchewan.

The company’s press release further explains, “Manitoba’s well-educated and professional workforce, strong logistic infrastructures and reliable, competitive and sustainable hydroelectric energy, make the province a very attractive environment for this new facility.”

Construction is expected to start in the second half of 2017, subject to obtaining the relevant permits. Production is expected to begin in 2019. Upon completion, Roquette’s site in Portage la Prairie is expected to employ around 150 people, mostly recruited locally.

The pea protein market is very attractive and demand for plant proteins for human nutrition is growing tremendously, driven by health consciousness, consumer concerns and sustainability. Pea protein offers many advantages to farmers, customers and consumers, as its production is environmentally friendly and it is a great source of protein, with numerous applications in gluten-free foods, vegetarian foods, sports and slimming foods, senior nutrition and clinical nutrition.

Jean-Marc Gilson, CEO of Roquette, added: “This investment confirms our commitment to the highly promising pea protein market. We have been a pioneer in plant-based protein specialties with more than 40 years’ experience in research and production. This new site, together with our existing plant in France, confirms Roquette as the long-term leader in the plant protein specialties market worldwide, and it is a great example of how we are helping to meet customer and consumer expectations for innovative and sustainable plant-based solutions.”

Roquette will begin site exploratory work this spring and in construction by fall.