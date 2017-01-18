Female Caps' struggles continue

It's been two months since the female Caps found the win column.

The Central Plains female midget AAA Capitals losing streak continues, as the girls dropped a pair of weekend games to the visiting Pembina Valley Hawks 5-0 and 6-2 respectively.

“I don't think they're a whole lot better than us, I think what happens is we're young, we make mistakes and they capitalize on our mistakes,” said female Caps head coach Ferdi Nelissen. “Out of their 11 goals this weekend, they may have earned one or two. It was on our turnovers and on our mistakes. I'll give the girls credit, we played right through to the end, we never quit.”

The female Caps have just three wins on the year and fall to 3-13-3 on the season – well ahead of the abysmal Interlake Lightning (1-18-2) whose lone win this season came in overtime – but well back of the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League's playoff picture.

“Our depth of talent hasn't been what it has in past years, we need to win as a team,” added the bench boss. “This (season) is a rebuild, so we need everybody to show up.”

The girls will have a crack at redemption, as the league's bizarre scheduling have the two teams facing off for the third straight game. The female Caps travel to Morden Thursday night to take on the Hawks with revenge on their minds, puck drop set for 8 p.m.