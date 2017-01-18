What the 1986 Portage Diamonds men’s senior A fastpitch team accomplished is nothing short of incredible.

Built around the majority of local talent, the ‘86 Diamonds entered the Winnipeg Fastball League as an expansion team and went on to win the league, the league playoffs and provincial championship all during the team’s inaugural season – along with the honour of representing Manitoba at the men’s fast pitch Canadian Nationals in Summerside, P.E.I.

“It wasn’t expected for sure, we were just hoping to compete,” said Larry Dewis, who, along with current Manitoba Premiere Brian Pallister, founded the Portage Diamonds. “It’s nice that it’s being recognized because it was quite an accomplishment. It was Brian’s idea, I was just the guy that came along and helped with putting this together. But it was quite a year. For a lot of those guys, this was their first national event.”

“Larry and I both played national level ball and wanted to give something back to our community, we thought getting a team going in Portage was a great idea,” recalls Pallister. “We had a great bunch of guys, all local except for one, and we ended up winning the province and having a great experience together.”

Although the Diamonds won the league playoffs, they entered the provincial tournament as underdogs to a powerhouse Winnipeg Internationals team – but back-to-back losses to the Diamonds and Minto Mustangs bounced the favourites from the tournament setting the scene for a remarkable run.

“To spend the last few years playing with good friends in Portage and ending up playing in national and international championships was a fabulous experience,” added the premiere, who returned to Portage la Prairie after exploring fast pitch opportunities across the U.S.A and New Zealand. “For me that was a real highlight because I got to bring everything I learned and every skill I developed back here with my best friends, the guys that I really knew and respected in our home team.”

The Diamonds rode the momentum that began building prior to the start of the season - during many hard working hours spent in the gym at what was then Arthur Meighen High School - all the way to the playoff round of the national championship.

Despite finishing the round robin portion of the tournament with a 1-3 record, the Diamonds found themselves in a four way tie for the final playoff spot, setting up tie-breaking games.

After throwing a a two hitter while striking out 13 batters to lead Portage to a 3-0 victory over Charlottetown earlier in the day, Pallister returned to the mound in the team’s second tie break game.

Pallister picked up his second win of the day, helping the Diamonds narrowly edge a feisty Ste-Foy, Que. team 2-1 to claim the eighth and final playoff position.

“Those are experiences you can’t put a price in. It was a lot of fun,” said Ferdi Nelissen, who looked after the centre field and shortstop positions for the Diamonds. “You’re playing against some of the best players in the world. You’re playing against guys that are going to the PanAm Games and winning golds. That’s how good we were.”

The Diamonds opened the playoff round against Nova Scotia – with Brian Pallister once again tasked with shutting down the bats. Equal to the task, Pallister returned to the mound to toss three scoreless innings before passing the torch.

The score would remain the same after the seventh inning, forcing the teams to extras where the Diamond’s fairytale run would ultimately end.

As the years pass, memories of the final play become foggy, but as it is recalled: a Nova Scotia batter stung a ball to right field with a man on second base. The Portage outfielder picked up the ball off the bat early and broke towards the quickly-falling ball and laid out with a diving effort to catch the ball. Although the player got a piece of it, the ball ultimately dropped in for a base hit scoring the game winning run.

“It’s sort of full circle for me. You start in a country school playing with all your buddies that you grew up with, guys that you know intimately and well. Then you go and you’re picked up to play for teams (internationally) and then you come back and play with your friends again at home,” added Pallister. “Portage is a great city but it’s a smaller city. You’re playing teams from Calgary, Saskatoon (and other major centres) and winning more than losing... that’s pretty good against the best teams, frankly at the time, in the world.”

The 1986 Portage Diamonds were the catalysts of what became a decade of fast pitch dominance, as the organization returned to the nationals again in 1991 and 1992 while also competing in the International Softball Congress World Tournament in 1988 and again in 1991 and 1992.

The ‘86 edition of the Diamonds are to be inducted in the 2017 class of Softball Manitoba’s Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is set for early May in Portage la Prairie with other local fast pitch players due to be recognized.









