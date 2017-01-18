This time last year, local artist Mike Blume was just concluding painting lessons at the Portage District Arts Centre. Fastforward one year's time and Blume has an entire exhibit on display in PDAC’s boardroom gallery.

Blume’s exhibit, titled Signatures, is chronologically ordered to show Blume’s development as an artist, beginning with his early work to what he has most recently finished. Blume focuses predominantly on celebrity head shots, but also included works of family members in his exhibit, which is featured at PDAC until Feb. 17.

“It’s really exciting, I didn’t know when I took classes a year ago this month I’d be able to have something in the gallery for an exhibit,” said Blume. “Every painting brings experience. I focus on faces, it is always a challenge to me, to make it a face that people are aware about. When you do a face, people can tell if it looks like the person or not, so that’s the challenge.”

Blume has more than a dozen pieces on display – with a specific few that stand out. His depiction of Clint Eastwood took home the Peoples’ Choice Award at the 2016 Central Region Juried Art Exhibit. Another one of his works, a depiction of William Shatner as Captain Kirk from Star Trek, was hand signed by the actor during Winnipeg’s Comic-Con event.

“I heard he was coming to Winnipeg, I had him sign (the painting) and had my picture taken with him,” said the up and coming artist of his encounter with Shatner. “When I was standing beside him, I held my painting by him for the photo... He grabbed it and looked at me and said, ‘that is beautiful’. So that was a special moment.”

As for future plans for Blume, he hopes to have another piece entered in the 2017 juried art exhibition, this time hosted in Portage. Along with hopes to be featured in PDAC’s main gallery during 2018.