Varsity Trojans win third straight

After a slow start to the season the Trojans have found their stride.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Trojans boys varsity basketball team downed the Elmwood Giants 57-55 yesterday evening at PCI to win their third straight game in Manitoba High School Athletic Association Winnipeg Tier 2 action.

“The guys are playing more disciplined on both ends of the court, being more assertive on offense when we need it and ultimately they are beginning to trust one another,” said Janey Bradford, head coach of the PCI Trojans. “We need to start cashing in on our offensive looks, I would like to see us scoring more... (something that) we need to work on in order to compete against (the tougher opponents) we will face.”

Tyler Martens and Bailey McLead lead the way offensively for the Trojans, who battled back late in the game to take regain the lead, courtesy of a Bryce Rose bucket that proved to be the game winner.

“As a coach, I am fortunate enough to have players who work through our struggles and maintain composure to make some stops,” added the head coach. “We are still trying to find that perfect mix of substitutions and taking opportunities to try new things and reinforce our offence to get the ball dropping again.”

With the victory, the Trojans move above the .500 mark for the first time this season to 3-2 and into a three-way tie for third place in league standings with St. James and Shaftesbury.

The boys are back it Monday night in a pivotal road meeting with Shaftesbury, tip off set for 6:30 p.m.