Manitoba RCMP use naloxone kits for first time

At approximately 11 p.m. on Jan. 14, Manitoba RCMP responded to a call of a possible fentanyl overdose at a residence in the southeast corner of the province. Reports indicated that a 20-year-old male was unconscious and not breathing.

Officers arrived on scene and located an unconscious 20-year-old male with a very low pulse and severe breathing difficulties. With an ambulance en-route but still 8 minutes away, officers administered the first dose of nasal nalaxone. While the victim improved, the breathing difficulties continued, the officers then administered two more doses in recommended intervals. The victim’s pulse and breathing quickly stabilized and he was transported to hospital. He has since been released.

This is the first time nasal naloxone has been used by the RCMP in Manitoba.

“There is no doubt in our minds that those officers saved the life of this young man” said Supt. Joanne Keeping, East District Commander of the Manitoba RCMP. “I cannot stress enough the value of having these kits with our officers, it saves lives and is critical to the safety of all first responders.”

Suspected fentanyl was seized at the location.

To protect the identity of the victim, the RCMP will not be providing any specific details about the location of the incident.

