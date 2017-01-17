Habitat receives hefty haul

Once again the Homes for the Holidays Tour is stepping up big to support the Habitat for Humanity Portage la Prairie chapter, which has plans to construct two new homes for families in need in the coming year.

On Jan. 12, Homes for the Holidays committee members Tracy Vanstone and Dana Geisel presented Habitat chair Charlie Clifford with a donation of $18,750 - monies raised from this past November’s tour.

“It’s been Habitat (for Humanity) from the very beginning,” said Geisel of the group’s donation to the organization. “The person who conceived the Homes for the Holidays tour had the idea of decorating and opening homes up in order to help provide homes for those who need it.”

The Homes for the Holidays tour has donated over $200,000 to Portage Habitat through fundraising efforts over the past several years.