City welcomes new director of corporate services

The City of Portage la Prairie is pleased to name Cathie McFarlane as their new Director of Corporate Services - formally known as Director of Finance - City Manager Jean-Marc Nadeau announced last week.

“I am looking forward to this opportunity to work for the City of Portage la Prairie” McFarland said, “Our city is a great place to live and work … and this position gives me even more ways to serve my community”

As Director of Corporate Services, McFarlane will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating all financial management, control, reporting and purchasing functions for the City of Portage la Prairie. She will provide all statutory financial duties and administer an annual operating budget with full responsibility for investments, assets, and capital debt administration.

McFarlane will oversee the Finance and Administration departments and act as the Deputy City Manager for the City of Portage la Prairie. As a designated accountant, McFarlane comes to the position with over 25 years combined senior financial experience in the credit union industry and provincial government. She brings an in-depth knowledge of financial and administrative governance operations as well as extensive leadership, project planning and management experience.

“Council and administration welcome Cathie to the City” noted City Manager Jean-Marc Nadeau. “We look forward to benefiting from Cathie’s long experience from the public and private sector.”

McFarlane joins the City of Portage la Prairie in her new position in February.