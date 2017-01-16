Varsity Saints rout Lions

The Saints made easy work of the Lions.

Maddie Shwaluk led the way offensively for PCI, scoring three goals and adding two assists en route to the Saints 8-1 victory over the visiting Glenlawn Lions Monday afternoon at the PCU Centre in Portage la Prairie.

“You know going into these games against C Division teams that it’s probably going to be a slow moving game,” said PCI Saints head coach Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie. “The intensity (was nonexistent) out there. I still wanted to see some intensity heading out of our zone and into the neutral zone... we didn’t really do that.”

Morgan Klassen, although not tested all that often, was solid in net for the Saints making eight saves in the winning effort while Lions goalie Delaney Jost was far busier, turning aside 31 of 39 shots in the loss.

With the two points, the Saints move into a three-way tie for second place in the Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League’s (WWHSHL) Winnipeg Free Press Division, along with River East and Springfield.

“We have three big games coming up, you’re a little worried when you have games like this that you pick up (some bad) habits but luckily we have a practice so we will be able to work on some things,” added Clark-Gillespie. “It would be nice to have home ice advantage throughout the playoffs, it’ll be nice to finish in the top three.”

The Saints next test comes Thursday afternoon at the hands of the fifth-place JH Bruns Broncos, who despite getting badly outshot during the two team’s last meeting, handed PCI one of their four regulation losses on the year. Puck drop set for 4 p.m. at the BDO Centre in Portage.

