RCMP seeks wanted man

Portage la Prairie RCMP are presently looking for 30-year-old Roman Solomon Houle, as he is currently at large on a warrant for his arrest. Houle is described as an indigenous male with a slender build, standing 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Houle may have recently cut his hair shorter than it appears in this photo.

According to police, Houle is presently charged with six counts of failing to comply with court imposed conditions. If you know the current whereabouts of Houle please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the capture of Houle could receive cash awards.