Police blotter

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area (Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities). The reporting dates are between Jan. 9 and Jan.15.

During this period police responded to 277 calls for service including: 80 Highway Traffic Act offences, 16 vehicle collision and one impaired driver.

25 calls under provincial statues (Mental Health Act, Child Welfare Act, Coroner’s Act, 911 Act, etc.), 12 crimes against person: eight assaults, one Assults with a Weapon and three uttering threats.

There were 21 Crimes against property incidents including five thefts, four Theft of Motor Vehicles, four Break and Enters and eight for Mischiefs to Property.

Police were also involved in 50 other criminal investigations of unreported nature and 72 other police activities such as false alarms, suspicious person/vehicle, assistance given, etc.

Jan. 9: 30 calls

Prank calls

Several residents in Portage la Prairie fell victim to prank calls by yet unidentified suspects. On each call a female voice was heard to demand money from the resident, stating that they were outside their home at that moment. In each incident police determined that no one had been outside the home. Carrying on with harassing phone calls is not only a nuisance, it’s illegal. If convicted, you could face large fine amounts, or in the most serious cases, imprisonment.

Jan. 10: 41 calls

Male arrested

Shortly after 11 a.m., the Treherne RCMP stopped a vehicle travelling at 140 km/h on Hwy 2. In speaking with the male driver, officers quickly determined that there were warrants for his arrest, he was disqualified from driving any motor vehicle, and the truck he was driving was not registered. Michael William Roy, 29-years- old, was arrested for these various offences and held in custody until he could be brought before the court. He was formally charged with driving while prohibited, and the vehicle was towed and impounded at the owner’s expense.

Jan. 11: 55 calls

Youth busted auto theft

Portage la Prairie Traffic Services came in contact with a vehicle travelling at 150 km/h on Hwy 1. Soon after pulling the vehicle over, officers learned that the vehicle was reportedly stolen from Saskatoon. The 17-year-old male driver was arrested and detained for being in possession of stolen property. Three other occupants (2 youths, 1 adult) were also detained. Investigators determined that the driver had taken the vehicle without the owner’s consent. The driver was issued fines in the amount of $905.05 for speeding and driving imprudently, and was compelled to appear before the court for having taken the vehicle without permission.

Jan. 12: 29 calls

Stranded motorists

Police received numerous calls from across the Central Plains Area as severe weather and poor road conditions resulted in motorists getting stuck or temporarily stranded. Police wish to remind everyone that they should keep supplies available in their vehicles in the event of poor weather or getting stuck. A warm blanket, snacks and water are always good things to have if you must travel when the roads are bad.

Jan. 13: 39 calls

Halcrow arrested

Between January 8 and 13, the Portage la Prairie RCMP received dozens of phone calls and tips regarding Patrick James Halcrow, who was at large on warrants for his arrest. At 12:37 p.m., police were called to the Portage General Hospital, as another caller indicated that Halcrow was presently in the cafeteria. Halcrow found, arrested, and held in custody, until such time as he could be brought before the court. Investigators would like to thank all those who assisted with their tips and sightings.



CMHA robbed

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the office of the Canadian Mental Health Association on Saskatchewan Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. A broken window caused concern for a passer-by, and officers quickly confirmed that there had been a break-in. A 55” Sony television was stolen from the lobby. Investigators are asking for the assistance of the community in identifying anyone involved in this incident. Please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or you can make an anonymous tip through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Jan. 15: 34 calls

Site available to check vehicle VINs

Are you planning on buying a vehicle or other items through a private sale? Want to know if you should be weary of the ‘great deal’ you’re getting? If you have the serial number or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) you can quickly check online at www.cpic-cipc.ca to see if the deal is too good to be true. Stolen property and stolen vehicles are entered on to this Canada-wide system which helps police track and recover them if they’re found. If you come across a stolen item, report its location to police as soon as it’s safe to do so. Do not confront the person selling the property, as they could be a risk to your safety, or they might not be aware that it has been stolen in the first place. Police will follow up promptly with any opportunity to recover stolen goods.

If you have any information that could lend assistance in the investigation of these crimes or others, please contact your local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com