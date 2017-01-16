JV Saints basketball consolation champs

The Portage Collegiate Institute junior varsity girls basketball team competed in the Brandon Vincent Massey Viking Tournament held on Jan. 13 and 14.

The girls played the host team on Friday night and after falling behind 22 -10 early in the game, they came back to tie the game in the second half before going ahead in the final 5 minutes. In the final minute the game it was tied 45 all, after PCI missed a shot to go ahead the Vikings sank a field goal to regain the lead and eventually win 49-45.

The loss put PCI on the consolation side against the Virden Bears Saturday morning and after yet another slow start, the Saints applied their press defense with great success, cruising past Virden by 20 points.

In the consolation final PCI executed their press game to perfection jumping to a quick 26-0 lead, winning handily 67-16.