A Royal defeat

Ex-Terrier Keaton Leininger came back to haunt his former team.

Leininger’s natural hat trick - capped off with an empty netter in the final minute - was all the visiting Kings needed, as Dauphin downed the Portage Terriers 3-1 at the PCU Centre in Manitoba Junior Hockey League action Sunday night in Portage la Prairie.

“I didn’t think we made it hard on them, overall it was one of those games that could have went either way. If we banged one home earlier on, you never know what happens,” said Blake Spiller, head coach/GM of the Terriers, following Sunday night’s loss. “I just don’t think we played with a whole bunch of urgency. We made plays and got some chances but just didn’t dig in around the net.

“I think we need to find ourselves three solid lines and make sure our fourth line can contribute.”

Jeremey Leipsic added to his MJHL point lead, converting on the powerplay early in the first period to put the Terriers in front but the lead was short lived.

Leininger scored his first of three on the night just two minutes after and added a powerplay marker late in the second to put the Kings in front.

Neither team generated much offense in the final period as they combined for just seven shots, including Leininger’s empty net goal that slid the length of the ice on what was supposed to be a clearing attempt.

Former Central Plains Capital Duncan McGovern picked up the win in net for Dauphin, the first of his MJHL career, turning aside 25 of 26 shots in the process while Portage’s Brock Aiken wasn’t quite as busy, making 14 saves in the losing effort.

With the loss, the Terriers fall to 26-13-1 on the year and find themselves in fifth place in MJHL league standings. Portage will look to jump into fourth with a win Wednesday night against the visiting OCN Blizzard, puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. at the PCU Centre in Portage la Prairie.

Thiessen named captain

The Portage Terriers announced prior to Sunday’s game that defenseman Riley Thiessen will serve as the organization’s captain for the remainder of the season, a position that has been vacant since the departure of former captain Adam Wowryk who was dealt to the Blues earlier in the season.

“He’s been here for a couple years and won a championship. He’s a solid, quite leader that plays hard every night,” said Spiller of his new captain.

In 27 games played this season for the Terriers, Thiessen has tallied 13 points and 31 penalty minutes. The Morden, Man., native joined the Terriers last season after breaking into the league with the Dauphin Kings in the 2014/15 season.



