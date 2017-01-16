Terriers fall to Kings

Ex-Terrier Keaton Leininger's natural hat trick was all the offense the visiting Kings needed, as Portage failed to gain any ground in the MJHL playoff race, falling 3-1 to Dauphin tonight at the PCU Centre.

Jeremey Leipsic scored the lone Terrier goal, a powerplay marker, to put the Terriers ahead, but three unanswered goals from Leininger - including an empty netter in the final minute - put the game out of reach.

Portage will look to get back into the win column Wednesday night at home against the visiting Blizzard.