Caps fall to Hawks in OT

Despite taking three of four possible points in a pair of weekend games, the Caps failed to separate themselves from the pack in what is shaping up to be quite the playoff race.

After holding off a Wheat Kings comeback to cling to a 5-4 victory on the road in Brandon Saturday night, the Central Plains male midget AAA Capitals let a second period lead slip away before falling 5-4 to the Pembina Valley Hawks in overtime this afternoon at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie.

“Today we did everything but win... I liked our effort,” said Brad Gnidziejko, head coach of the Capitals. “Some games you're going to get more than you deserve and some games you are going to get less. Today was probably one of those games that we got less than we deserved.

“We have been winning more than our fair share of puck battles, but at the end of the day there's more to a game then that.”

After entering the first intermission trailing 2-0, the Caps came out firing on all cylinders to begin the second frame, clicking for three goals in just over two minutes to start the period.

Defenseman Layne Taylor got the Caps on the board and Reilly Funk tied it before Joey Moffatt struck to give Central Plains their first lead of the hockey game.

Pembina Valley's Sven Schefer tied the game at threes before Elijah Carels beat Caps netminder Riley Sveistrup late in the period to give Pembina a 4-3 lead after forty minutes.

Logan Calder answered right back for Central Plains, as a centering pass deflected off his skate and past Hawk goalie Aaron Brunn just 27 seconds into the third to tie the game at 4 apiece. The Caps peppered the Pembina Valley goal for much of the third but were unable to solve Brunn.

Hawks forward Carels was the overtime hero, picking up a loose puck that hit a Central Plains defender before firing it into the open net.

Sveistrup turned aside 27 shots in the losing effort while Brunn made 24 saves en route to the Hawks victory.

With the one point, the Caps cling to third place in the Manitoba Midget AAA Hockey League, just one point ahead of Pembina Valley and Winnipeg, while Central Plains sits just two points ahead of Brandon.

“Brunn played unbelievable... he kept them in the game until they managed to bang one in in overtime,” added Gnidziejko. “Every game is important here. Every team has games in hand on us, any day we're not winning we're falling further behind.”

The Caps will have the week off to rest before returning to the ice next weekend with a pair of home games against Eastman and Kenora.