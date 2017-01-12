Terriers rally past Blues

Despite mustering just 16 shots on goal, the Terriers offence struck six times - including three goals in the third – to down the Winnipeg Blues 6-3 on the road in Winnipeg last night.

Newly acquired forward Josh Martin struck twice in his debut with Portage and defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer had three assists, helping the Terriers get back in the win column.

Portage's victory, combined with OCN's lost to Steinbach, moves Portage into a tie with the Blizzard for fourth place in the MJHL standings with 53 points apiece.

The Terriers next take to the ice Sunday evening at home against the Dauphin Kings, puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. at the PCU Centre in Portage la Prairie.