Varsity Trojans win OT thriller

Gage Foster led the way offensively for the Trojans boys varsity basketball team, as PCI downed the visiting Gordon Bell Panthers 58-57 in an overtime thriller tonight at Portage Collegiate Institute.

Down by two with the final seconds ticking off the clock, Foster picked up the ball in the paint with Panther defenders climbing all over him and threw up a desperation shot that dropped to tie the game and force overtime.

“I thought I was getting fouled but it went in, so that's all I've got to say,” said Foster following his team's victory.

Foster once again played hero in overtime, knocking down one of two shots from the free throw line to take a one point lead late in the extra frame.

The Panthers gained possession in Trojan territory, but several big blocks prevented Gordon Bell from scoring.

Varsity Saints fall to Panthers

The PCI Saints varsity girls basketball team fell 50-46 to the visiting Panthers tonight at PCI.

The loss drops the Saints record to 2-2 on the year. The girls are next in action at home Monday night against Elmwood.