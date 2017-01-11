Terriers busy on deadline day

The Portage Terriers were busy bolstering their lineup ahead of March’s Manitoba Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Terriers head coach/GM Blake Spiller made three deals on the Jan. 10 MJHL trade deadline, moving defenseman Jordan Thomson to the Virden Oil Capitals before making a pair of deals with the Swan Valley Stampeders.

The Terriers shipped Thomson to the Virden Oil Capitals in exchange for defender Cole Oliver and future considerations. Not long after the deal was made, the team learned that Oliver had to tend to family issues and will not be reporting to the team this season – but all indications suggest he will be joining the Terriers next season.

The team then sent forward Calvin Bliid and future considerations to the Stampeders for forward Josh Martin and the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) playing rights of goaltender Lasse Petersen, who recently suited up in three games for team Denmark at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

“Being a younger club, we were looking for a little more of a veteran presence with Martin and he’s a guy that plays hard every night and will bring us more leadership,” said Spiller.

The team managed to fill the defensive void left by Thomson and Oliver right before the deadline arrived, as the Terriers acquired defenseman Carter McMurdo from Swan Valley for the MJHL list rights of Tanner Morrison.

“He’s a physical guy that plays hard,” said Spiller of McMurdo, who is expected to join the Terriers lineup for Sunday’s game against Dauphin. “We were looking for some grit on our back end and we think getting him, with the loss of Oliver, was huge for us.

“We’re still trying to take a run at it this year and at the same time we weren’t going to move a whole bunch of our future,” Spiller added. “We feel that we’re more of an all around club bringing in a veteran guy up front and a physical guy on the back end. I think we’re a more solid group and probably more playoff ready than we were (prior to the deadline).”

Martin, a 20-year-old native of Elkhorn, Man., has tallied 23 points in 37 games played this season for Swan Valley.

McMurdo, a 20-year-old native of Brandon, Man., has eight points in 30 games played for Swan Valley. The 6-foot-1, 196 lbs defender also has 82 penalty minutes this season.

Through 38 games this season, the Terriers own a 25-12-1 record, good enough for fifth place in the MJHL, but sit just five points back of the second-place Selkirk Steelers, with two games in hand.

Leipsic recognized nationally

Portage Terriers forward and MJHL leading point scorer Jeremey Leipsic was named the CJHL Gongshow Gear second start of the month for Decemeber.

Suiting up nine times in December for the Terriers, the 19-year-old Leipsic was an offensive force, totalling 19 points (5G 14A) in the month.

The Winnipeg native had seven multi-point games during the time frame and was named a game star twice. His efforts also earned him MJHL RBC player of the month honours. Leipsic currently leads all skaters in the MJHL in scoring with 67 points (21-46) in 38 games. He also tops the MJHL in power play points with 18 and point-per-game average at 1.88.