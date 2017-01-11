According to RCMP, on Jan. 8, at approximately 11:45 a.m., an unidentified male suspect was observed walking out of the Portage la Prairie Wal-Mart with an electronic appliance.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, between 18 and 22 years old, standing between 5’1” and 5’6”, weighing approximately 150 lbs.

The suspect is seen wearing a blue Hurley baseball cap, a blue winter coat, grey pants and grey hiking shoes. The male was seen leaving the area in a white Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows.

Investigators are asking that anyone who can identify the suspect, or anyone involved with this incident, contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved could receive cash awards.