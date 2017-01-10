Ice racing circuit returns to Portage

Portage's Crescent Lake will once again be the home to Winnipeg Sports Car Club's (WSCC) Fire on Ice racing tour.

Ice racers will be flocking to Portage la Prairie Feb. 18 and 19 for a double header weekend that will see both studded and rubber-to-ice classes competing in a total of 12 races.

The weekend will be similar to last year's event, except the track is going to be constructed on the opposite side of the Island Park bridge, in front of the PCU Centre, to better accommodate spectators.

“We're really excited to be back in Portage, the racers love coming out here. We do race in other areas, but being at the Portage venue and having it around the Portage community, we love it,” said Jordan Sharples, WSCC's ice race director for 2016/17. “That's why we did the double header here in Portage, it's the only time we (hold races on both the Saturday and Sunday).”

The move in location, coupled with the cold temperatures southern Manitoba was subjected to late in 2016, has allowed for a larger track to be be built without a worry of falling through the ice.

“We're quite a ways ahead of ice thickness right now than last year, we're almost double what we had,” added Sharples. “It looks like we'll have a lot more ice than we did last year, right now we have more than enough ice to have a competition right away. We can make a bigger track that's a little bit safer too.”

Spectators will be treated to vehicles travelling up to 100 mph in some cases, all the while trying to manoeuvre around corners and avoiding snowbanks without losing too much momentum – a feat a little easier to accomplish in the studded class.

“The rubber-to-ice guys can get pretty quick in a straight away but we can pull more speed through a corner than they can,” said Sharples while explaining the difference between the two racing styles. “The rubber-to-ice (class) is a little bit slower, but it's almost like a chess game on ice. You really need to keep your head in the game, studded you can screw up a bit more because you have a little bit more traction.

“Studded tires are more of a rally style tire, you need more horsepower and a little bit bigger of an engine whereas rubber-to-ice cars you just run a normal car, you put a roll cage and a belt in it and come racing.”

Work to set up the track will begin a few weeks prior to race day - with appropriate signage in place cautioning snowmobilers - and unlike usual car races that are straight away heavy, ice racing forces drivers to navigate around several tight turns and corners.

“We try to keep the tracks a little more technical instead of top speed so its more wheel to wheel racing instead of flat out drag racing,” said Sharples. “But some of the speeds you'll hit is up to 100 mph depending on the track, it's pretty quick when you're flying on ice in a bucket of bolts and a tin can.”

This year's event is even equipped with an announcer, which will be broadcasted on the FM dial. Orion Security will have vehicles driving around the event with signs on the back indicating which channel to tune into. Racers will begin practicing in the late morning with races set to begin each day at noon.