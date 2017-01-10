Council approves pool hall application

Despite public outcry from people in neighbouring homes, Portage city council approved a conditional use application for a group hoping to reignite the popularity of the game of billiards in Portage la Prairie.



“Portage has nowhere to play pool, there are (only) a couple of pool tables in town,” said Dave Kirkbride, a spokesperson for the group hoping to bring a pool league to town. “We want to give people a place to play pool and have some fun.”



Monday evening's council meeting marks the second time the group has approached the city in an effort to set up a place to play, as backlash from surrounding businesses kiboshed the group's first attempt to erect a pool hall beside Season's Restaurant.



“The last (place), it was a nice location, but there were some strong objections from a day care,” explained Kirkbride. “We understand and didn't want to go up against the day care so we looked for somewhere else to go.”



After some debate around the jargon used in describing the conditional use application, council approved a conditional use application for a private club to operate as a pool league in the vacant building located at 601 Tupper St. N, commonly known as the Centennial Hall – a former hot spot for socials and community revelling.



“This was the second time this group has come to council asking for provisions to allow for a pool hall in the city... I really feel that this is an addition to Portage and another opportunity to have a property that is not currently in use begin business again and I think that's an encouraging sign for Portage,” said councillor Brent Budz, one of the councillors who voted in favour of the application. “When I looked at the application and the applicants and the current owner of that property, I felt that the uses were acceptable and I also thought that we had a venue in Portage la Prairie that had not been in use for some time and was vacant.”



Although those in attendance who were against the pool hall were small in numbers, they echoed similar sentiments.



“As a neighbourhood, I don't want people coming out of there at 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning,” a concerned citizen said to council. “There are a lot of elderly people that live around there, there are families that live around there...”



Kirkbride, however, believes that the views some people have towards pool halls are unwarranted and glamorized.



“It's an outdated outlook at pool, people are viewing the movies from the 70's and 80's and how they are a rough and tumble place, it's far, far from that now,” he said. “Pro leagues are growing and growing... people are there to compete, like anything else, there's competition and that's what they are going for.



“Pool is a huge recreation activity. People travel to Las Vegas from all over the world to play in giant pool tournaments. They have (tournaments) all over the USA, they have them in Winnipeg, Regina and Saskatoon.”

The group expects to begin league play Wednesday, with applications to join the club available on the ready. The building already houses six tables, and plans are in place to refinish some seasoned tables to increase those numbers.



