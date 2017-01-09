RCMP seek wanted man

Portage la Prairie RCMP are presently looking for 42-year-old Patrick James Halcrow, as he is currently at large on a warrant for his arrest. Halcrow is described as an indigenous male with a slender build, standing 5’8” tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs. Halcrow has brown eyes, shoulder lengthy black hair, and frequently has a goatee. He has several tattoos: his right shoulder, his left hand and left wrist.

According to RCMP, Halcrow is charged with two counts of assault, uttering threats against a person and to harm an animal, injuring an animal, failing to comply with a probation order, and two counts of failing to comply with further court imposed conditions.

If you know the current whereabouts of Halcrow please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the capture of Halcrow could receive cash awards.