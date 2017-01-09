RCMP seek wanted man

Portage la Prairie RCMP are presently looking for 50-year-old Marcel Albert Paul, as he is currently at large on several warrants for his arrest. Paul is described as an indigenous male with a heavy build, standing 6’2” tall, weighing approximately 270 lbs. Paul has short brown hair, brown eyes, and has both a scar and tattoo on his right arm.

Accoridng to RCMP, Paul is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, theft of property under $5000 in value, and failing to comply with conditions of a probation order.

If you know the current whereabouts of Paul please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com. Tips leading to the capture of Paul could receive cash awards.