Police blotter

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area (Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities). The reporting dates are between Jan. 2 and Jan.8.

During this period police responded to 210 calls for service including: 74 Highway Traffic Act offences, three vehicle collision and one impaired driver.

13 calls under provincial statues (Mental Health Act, Child Welfare Act, Coroner’s Act, 911 Act, etc.), seven crimes against person: five assaults, and two uttering threats.

There were 32 Crimes against property incidents including 10 thefts, six Theft of Motor Vehicles, five Break and Enters and 11 for Mischiefs to Property.

Police were also involved in 24 other criminal investigations of unreported nature and 56 other police activities such as false alarms, suspicious person/vehicle, assistance given, etc.

Jan. 2: 10 calls

Caution sign stolen

The efforts of a resident in the RM of North Norfolk were met with disregard, as a homemade ‘caution’ sign was reported stolen. In an attempt to make the area safe for horse riders along Road 58N, the complainant had made a sign warning motorists of equestrians using the roadway. Investigators encourage anyone with knowledge of the theft contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

Jan. 3: 23 calls

Vehicle rummaging

Treherne RCMP were informed of several vehicles having been gone through by unidentified suspects. At least two vehicles on Broadway Street were rummaged through, with several items being taken from inside. Another vehicle in the RM of Victoria was also damaged. Police remind everyone to ensure their vehicles are locked, and nothing of great value is left inside. If you witness suspicious activity, contact your local police detachment immediately. A quick response by police could very well lead to the capture of these suspects.

Break and enter

Amaranth RCMP responded to a break and enter in the RM of Westlake—Gladstone, after the complainant noticed their neighbour’s home and garage had been ransacked. Investigators seized evidence left behind by suspects, and are currently using forensic identification in order to determine who’s responsible. Owners of seasonal properties, or travellers heading to warmer climates, are encouraged to inform their neighbours of when they’ll be away. Doing so in this instance allowed police to gather crucial evidence in a timely manner. If you have any knowledge of this incident, please contact the Amaranth RCMP at 204-843-2309, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .

Jan. 4: 40 calls

Youth busted for attempted auto theft

A quick call by a concerned citizen resulted in the arrest of a youth in relation to an attempted theft of a motor vehicle. Just after 2 a.m., Portage la Prairie RCMP received a call regarding several youths inside a parked vehicle on 5th Avenue NW. The caller was concerned that a theft was taking place, which was quickly confirmed by police when they arrived on scene. One suspect was arrested; the remaining suspects fled from police. Charged with possessing break-in tools, theft of a motor vehicle, and 3 counts of failing to comply with court imposed conditions was a 15 year old male youth.

Jan. 5: 22 calls

Reports of mischief

Portage la Prairie RCMP received 10 separate reports of mischief to property, attempted theft of motor vehicles, and attempted break and enters between January 4th and 6th. In each incident unidentified suspects broke windows and doors in attempts to take small items or entire vehicles. Police wish to remind everyone that their vehicles should be locked, and nothing of great value left inside. Never leave keys to the vehicle “hidden” inside. Please report any suspicious activity as it happens, and if you witness a crime taking place, call immediately. A good description of the suspect(s) and any vehicle they’re using can go a long way in catching them, and putting a halt to these incidents.

Jan. 6: 34 calls

Cypress Ice Garden robbed

Between the hours of 11 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6, unidentified suspects broken into the Cypress Ice Garden / Curling Club in Cypress River. Property managers found an exterior door pried open. An undisclosed amount of cash and consumables were stolen from the canteen. Treherne RCMP ask that if you have any knowledge of this incident, please contact them at 204-723-2024. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 137 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 1. The 28-year-old male driver was fined in the amount of $535.00.

Jan. 7: 34 calls

Arrest made at gas bar

Just before 7:30 a.m., Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the Saskatchewan Avenue CO-OP gas bar, as employees were concerned regarding an argument taking place inside a vehicle. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the driver and occupants. Investigators learned quickly that one male occupant had several warrants for his arrest. Joey Werbowski (38 years old) was taken into police custody and remanded before the court due to the warrants, and on new charges of theft, possession of property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with court imposed conditions.

Speedy driver

A motorist was observed travelling at 138 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 1. The 22-year-old male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $548.25.

Jan. 8: 47 calls

Male arrested after foot pursuit

A call for police assistance in the Prospect Park Road area of the RM of Portage la Prairie brought officers in contact with a suspicious male. Officers were attempting to gather more information from the male, who was known to police, when he suddenly took off running. A short foot pursuit resulted in the male being arrested and taken into custody. As a result of his arrest officers also located a significant amount of cocaine and methamphetamines on his person. Roman Solomon Houle (30 years old) was remanded before the courts on charges of possession of methamphetamines, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, obstruction of a peace officer, and failing to comply with court imposed conditions.

If you have any information that could lend assistance in the investigation of these crimes or others, please contact your local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.