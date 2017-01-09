Midget Caps split a pair of weekend games

Late game heroics helped the Caps salvage two points over the weekend.

After falling 5-2 on home ice to the Winnipeg Thrashers Saturday afternoon at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie, the Central Plains male Midget AAA Capitals had a quick turnaround and were back at it Sunday, where the Caps downed the Eastman Selects 4-3 via a shootout on the road in Beausejour.

Lane Taylor converted with a man advantage just past the mid way mark of the second period to put the Caps ahead, but the Selects answered back a mere 41 seconds later, as forward Matt Osadick beat Central Plains netminder Riley Sveistrup to even the score.

Just prior to the eight minute mark of the third, Jared Hulme scored his first of two on the night to put the Caps back in front. But once again the lead was short lived, as Dallon Wilton answered for Eastman less than two minutes later.

The Selects took their first lead of the game with less than two minutes left in regulation courtesy of William Cruise, but Hulme’s second of the period, this time shorthanded, evened the score at threes in the final minute.

After a scoreless overtime period, Taylor struck on the Caps’ first shot in the shootout and Sveistrup was flawless in net, leading the Caps to victory.

Central Plains finished 1-7 on the man advantage while Eastman failed to convert on three opportunities.

Sveistrup picked up the victory in net, turning aside 25 shots in the process, while Selects netminder Danton Belluk made 44 saves in the losing effort.

The Caps (20-11-1) are back in action Wednesday evening at the BDO Centre, hosting the second place Yellowhead Chiefs (18-4-8), puck drop set for 7:45 p.m.

