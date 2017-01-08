Hawks sink Islanders in a shootout

Late game heroics were enough to tie the game and force a shootout, but that's as close as the Islanders would get in a battle between the league's top two teams.

Islanders' forward Eric Delong scored two goals late in the third to force overtime, but the Portage Islanders' losing streak continues, as they fell 7-6 to the league leading Notre Dame Hawks in a shootout this afternoon at the PCU Centre in Portage la Prairie.

“We made a good push at the end I thought, we had a lot of chances throughout the game, we just didn't finish until those last ones at the end,” said Delong. “On the other hand, they were pretty opportunistic when they had their chances.”

Trailing 5-3 after forty minutes, Zack Waldvogel cut the lead to one early in the third after splitting a handful of Hawks defenders before beating Notre Dame goalie Brett Timmerman.

Notre Dame regained their two goal advantage with 2:29 left on the clock as Chris Prejet broke in alone and beat Islanders netminder Mitch Wiebe high on his blocker side before Delong struck for two quick ones to force extra time.

The Hawks set the pace physically, delivering several big hits that left a few Islander players laying on the ice, slow to get up.

“It may not necessarily be our game but I think we hold our own against (other teams) pretty good,” said Delong of the physical pace to the game. “It's definitely a staple of their game, they're a meat and potatoes team and they were that team tonight.”

Wiebe stopped the first Hawk shooter he faced in the shootout and Islanders' forward Anders Strome found the back of the net, but the Hawks converted on their next two opportunities while Portage was stymied, pushing the Islanders' skid to five straight, although the team managed to collect a point in three of those losses.

“You're going to go through struggles over the course of the season and we're definitely in one right now,” added Delong. “I think we're still the same team that was doing really well early (in the season), it's just a small difference between winning and losing in this league and we've just gotten off track a little bit.”

The Islanders will look to get back into the win column Jan. 15 on the road in Winkler.