PRED appoints new executive director

The Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED) board of directors announced earlier today that the board has appointed Vern May as its new executive director.

May comes to PRED with a professional background in business retention, expansion initiatives as well as investment attraction. He has been working in the economic development field in Manitoba since returning to the Province from Alberta in 2013. His career in recent years has included positions as an Economic Development Officer with the towns of Souris and Minnedosa.

“PRED is excited to move forward with Vern at the helm” said Roy Tufford, Chairman of the Board.

May is expected to start in his new role in mid February, delivering services out of the newly renovated Planning District/PRED office building. As Executive Director, May will report to the Board of Directors and is responsible for facilitating, promoting and ensuring community, economic and tourism development in the Portage la Prairie Region.

He will be responsible for the overall management of the non-profit organization as well as working and fostering positive relationships with various partners and stakeholders at the local, provincial and federal levels.

May is coming to the community with his wife Karen, a former database administrator with B.C. Children’s Hospital, and their two sons Oscar.

“My family and I are very excited about the move to Portage la Prairie,” says May. “There is already a great foundation locally to build upon and the potential for future growth and development is very exciting.”