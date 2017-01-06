Sow some garden happiness in 2017

Printed Seed Catalogues are on the Decline

Some seed catalogues arrived in mail boxes before Christmas. A trickle more may follow in this New Year. In other instances such printed pages are no longer issued at all by some seed outlets and gardeners can only order on their web site.

Locally we are fortunate. Flower and vegetable seed display racks have begun their annual appearance or soon shall throughout Portage la Prairie and area garden centres.

Choices are better than Ever

From calendula to cosmos-- lavatera to lobelia, marigolds to morning glory, sunflowers to sweet peas, wild flowers to zinnias --- these are but some suggestions of flowers to dress up any floral garden attire.

On the vegetable side there are leafy salad greens and herbs, beans and broccoli, carrots and corn, melons and squash, peas and peppers, potatoes and tomatoes and much more, including some edible flower blossoms.

When the weather says so... we’ll be eager to visit garden centres that sell started greenhouse bedding plants where the aroma is so distinct, unique and welcoming.

Celebratory 150 Zinnia Mix

Let your garden say ‘Happy Birthday Canada’ with a special zinnia selection that’s been chosen to help Canadian gardeners celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday. This blend of pompom zinnias will grow to 50 cm (20”) high producing bountiful red and white flag-coloured, dahlia-like double blooms 5-7.5 cm (2-3”) wide on bright green foliage.

Gardeners --- How about joining thousands of others across the land and plant something red and white in the form of our Canadian flag or your own distinct design to acknowledge and celebrate our nation’s 150th anniversary. To encourage gardeners to plant some red and white zinnias, I’ve been fortunate to obtain some seed packets of the above red and white zinnia mix from a proud Canadian seed house established for over 125 years. It is: Ontario Seed Co. at Waterloo, ON N2J 3Z6; (519) 886-0557; www.oscseeds.com.

Are you Feeling Lucky?

Write or print your name, address and phone number plus any comments (if you wish) on a slip of paper and drop it off in person in the draw box at 1941 Sask. Ave West; or mail your entry addressed to: Singing Gardener, Celebratory Mix Zinnia seed Draws, The Graphic/Herald Leader, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 0R7. Draws will take place the first day of spring on Monday, March 20, 2017 at the Herald Leader office.

How to grow Zinnias (Zinnia elegans)

These are certainly among the easiest among annuals. For earlier blooms, start zinnia seeds indoors for transplanting outside in late May. Here are the best dates according to the moon---that is to say: For starting seedlings indoors or greenhouse, anytime during the first and second quarters of the moon from March 29 to April 11 is OK. March 29, 30, 31, April 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 are especially ideal. Seeds germinate in 5 to 10 days in bright light. Be sure to harden off transplants before placing outside in their summer home.

Otherwise, zinnias can be direct-seeded outdoors in sunny well drained organic soil. In such case, sow seeds 1/4 inch deep usually in late May and only when soil has warmed. Don’t be in a rush as cold, damp soil can lead to seed rot or damping off. The latter happens when germinated seedlings topple over as though cut off at ground level. I can’t emphasize too strongly about outside soil being well warmed when direct seeding zinnia outside. Be prepared for a phenomenal long season of awe- inspiring colourful display.

Zinnias require full sunshine for best performance and can even tolerate some dry soil conditions. Avoid planting them too close or too tight to allow for good air circulation. This reduces chances of powdery mildew forming on leaves as the season advances or when plants receive too much rain. Zinnias have no cold tolerance and pack it in after the first killing frost. Seeds are open pollinated meaning they can be harvested once fully matured and dried for future planting. Immature seeds will not germinate.

This is Ted Meseyton the Singing Gardener and Grow-It Poet from the City of Portage la Prairie: Great and Growing---Good Things Happening.© Here’s a verse from a song I sing titled: “Bloom Where You’re Planted.” Look at the flowers, look at them growing; they never worry; they never work; yet look at the way our Father clothes them, each with a beauty all of its own.

singinggardener@mts.net

