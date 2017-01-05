Pond hockey returns to Portage

It’s that time of year again.

The 12th annual EF Moon Western Canadian Pond Hockey Championship is set to return to Portage la Prairie. Organizers have been working tirelessly to plan this year’s event, slated to run Feb. 17-19 outside of the PCU Centre.

“There have been a few teams that have already registered and like anything, we do expect it to start gaining momentum as we get closer to the event,” said Preston Meier, public relations director speaking on behalf of Pond Hockey committee chair, Travis Foster. “This year we are partnering again with the Portage Potato Fest committee to host a Cabin Fever Reliever social on the Saturday night and we are proud to announce that Loose Unit will be the band performing.”

Registration costs are $300 per team and includes entry into the tournament for round robin games set for Friday and Saturday (Sunday is reserved for the tournament’s playoff round), food for the weekend and five tickets to the social. The event will also have a beer garden set up throughout the course of the weekend.

The beer garden and social will be held just inside from the outdoor rinks at the Portage Rotary multipurpose room.

Registration forms can be found online at portagepondhockey.com.