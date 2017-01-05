Letters to the editor

Habitat for Humanity set to build two more homes

I am writing to you on behalf of Habitat for Humanity Portage Ia Prairie Chapter. Habitat for Humanity is an international faith based organization. Our chapter began in 2004 when the ministerial of our community called a public meeting to see if there was any interest in building houses for the working poor in Portage Ia Prairie. Since that time, the community has built eight houses. Our chapter, with the help of the community, is looking to build two houses. house number nine and house number ten, in 2017 fall/winter. In order to be successful, it is important to involve our entire community.

We have spent a great deal of time trying to educate our community in regard to what Habitat for Humanity is all about. We build decent affordable housing and sell them to vetted homeowners at market value. The homeowner contributes 500 sweat equity hours to the house or community, which acts like a down payment, and takes on an interest-free mortgage for the market value of the house. The homeowner pays 27% of the total household income toward the mortgage and taxes. The interest-free mortgage is for 15 years at which time it will be determined if the owner has built up enough equity to secure a loan from a lending institution for the remainder of the amount owing.

We held a public meeting and have received several applications. These prospective owners will go through a very detailed and rigorous scrutiny by the “Family Selection Committee” and, if possible, two families will be selected. This decision will be made before the end of December. The families will then start their 500 hours of sweat equity We plan to start to build mid-August of 2017 with completion for the end of March 2018. We have used, and plan to continue using, Building Construction Technology students from Portage Collegiate Institute. This works well for their practicum. It will still be necessary to have blitz days and small groups on the week­ ends.

Persons working on the worksite of Habitat for Humanity must be 16 years of age or covered by Workmen ‘s Compensation in some other way. All workers must complete a safety examination and course to be part of Habitat for Humanity. This is not a difficult course or exam but is necessary. It centers around basic safety regulations and procedures in and around the workplace. It is best to have this completed before coming to the build. It may be done on line or by attending an evening workshop.

How can you and your people help?

1. By providing volunteers as a group or individually for blitz days. (These are usually held on a Saturday). Sometimes used as a team building activity by organizations.

2. By providing a meal or food for coffee break on blitz days.

3. By donating financially to Habitat for Humanity Portage Chapter.

4. By encouraging eligible families to apply for future builds.

5. By providing opportunities for families to work off their sweat equity.

6. By promoting the projects in the community.

7. By serving or encouraging others to serve on our Steering Committee or Subcommittees.

8. By providing product, services or appliances for the homes.

9. By assisting us in land acquisition.

10. By suggesting creative and value enhancing ways to raise funds.



Our blitz days will likely be in late September and early October 2017. Habitat is a great community program and we have seen many families succeed because of decent affordable housing. We hope you and your organization will join us in continuing to make Portage Ia Prairie a great community in which to live and raise a family.

If you see this as a worthwhile project for your organization or company, we would love to hear from you. We look forward to hearing from you in the near future as our plans are well under way for our 2017 build.





Charles A. R. Clifford

Chairperson of the Steering Committee

Habitat for Humanity Portage Chapter

Closing municipal road will remove needed access

Norfolk Treherne council’s recent decision to renew its determined, multiyear,multimillion dollar project to permanently close a section of municipal road 54 west, if successful would remove the only access to a large block of prime agricultural land known locally as Davey Hird’s flat in addition to closing access to an adjoining property and a one year old luxury home.

I have many fond memories of hunting and fishing on or near this property over the past 65 years and retain special memories of time I spent visiting with the late Davey Hird. His detailed description of the pioneering effort to build and maintaining an access road to this property, breaking the land with hand tools, horses and a steam powered tractor hitched to a single furrow breaking plow are an important part of local history.

The section of road 54 west most troubling to council enters the valley, winding down a scenic route through a wildlife management area (WMA) for a distance of a half mile. Near the southern boundary of the WMA a high ridge borders the right hand side of the road. This ridge known as Eagle’s Pass has a historical significance to local aboriginal people. It is at this point during years of extreme rainfall a minor earth slide is reactivated.

During his pioneer days Davey Hird often coped with soil instability at this same location. When the problem arose he would hitch a team to a horse drawn scoop and at the end of the day the road was repaired. Today,s council, equipped with ‘dozers, graders and scrapers when confronted with a minor earth slide at the same location employed an engineering firm to design a solution. Many engineering firms have a recognized capacity to create multimillion dollar solutions to simple problems. In this case the engineering solution to stabilizing a 40 foot section of municipal road had a price tag of $5 million dollars.

Driven by an engineering report it had commissioned, council developed plan B: Seek government disaster financial assistance in the amount of $2 million dollars to purchase the agriculture land, permanently close the road and leave the owners of a new luxury home stranded. Council justified its action by contending it was saving $3 million dollars of public money by closing the road. This turn of events only goes to prove the old saying “figures can lie and…!



Fred Tait

Better late than never

This letter in intended to thank Linda (last name unknown) from the bottom of my heart for stopping along Hwy. 1 on Nov. 13, while I was standing alongside the highway, my knees bucking and both kids hysterical in the backseat of my truck.

Not 15 minutes before this I had lost my front right (wheel), (no not a flat, not a blow out) but a complete wheel separation from my truck to the ditch while driving home from Winnipeg around 11 p.m.

Once reality set in, I realized good old (name of garage withheld by editor) Portage la Prairie, had replaced a previous flat tire with the spare tire and evidently neglected to “torque” the replaced tire which was confirmed by management and taped video footage.

A full confession on their part.

Upon receiving legal advice, I was told “no catastrophic injury”. “No lawsuit”. Wow was I shocked.

The way I see this very unfortunate event is both myself and Canadian Tire both won the 6/49 that evening: myself for Linda and my children remaining fully intact and (Portage garage) for also remaining unscathed without retaliation.



Nancy Brown