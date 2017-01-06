C.R.O.P. AGM Jan. 11 in Portage

The Crop Research Organization of Portage (C.R.O.P.) is holding its Annual General Meeting on Jan. 11 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Portage Fair board office on the Island in Portage la Prairie. The meeting starts with the annual business of the group, election of new directors and distribution of the 2016 variety trial data.

A variety of topics will be covered, including: agriculture greenhouse gas emissions in Manitoba; 2016 crop variety trial highlights – winter wheat, fall rye, oats, barley, flax and canola, things you (possibly) didn’t know about crop pricing in western Canada and a 2017 grain and oilseed market update and outlook. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Crop Research Organization of Portage memberships will be available at the meeting. Active memberships are based on an acreage fee of 10 cents per cultivated acre. The minimum membership fee is $75 and maximum is $300. Patron memberships are available to businesses for a minimum of $150.

Manitoba’s Recipe for Success

If you have the ideas, the Food Development Centre (FDC) in Portage has the equipment, expertise and industry links to turn those ideas into success stories. Together, you can transform your food product ideas into market winners.

The FDC is a one-stop shop for research and product development and it is an internationally recognized centre of excellence for bringing new and innovative products to market. Through the centre, anyone with a great idea can access world-class expertise, pilot plant facilities and research. Clients range from first-time entrepreneurs to global corporations.

Services and Capabilities

The Food Development Centre has experienced food scientists, engineers and technologists. In addition, the pilot plant provides both food processing equipment and innovative technologies.

The FDC is federally regulated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as a fruit, vegetable, honey and meat processing establishment. Through Health Canada, the centre is licensed to process hemp, including its grain, oil, flour, protein, beverage and butter. The facility is also certified organic.

From formulating and testing new products to expanding product value and meeting regulatory requirements, the centre can help commercialize your favourite home recipe. Technical assistance is provided on a fee-for-service basis to help food entrepreneurs launch new products and enhance the quality and market potential of existing food products. A few of the companies that have utilized FDC’s services in recent years include Best Cooking Pulses, Bothwell Cheese, Genki Bar, Gorp Bar, Granny’s Poultry, the Canadian Birch Company, Yomm Beverages and more.

Ecological Goods and Services Program funding available

This program provides financial assistance to local conservation districts (CDs) to work with producers to implement beneficial management practices (BMPs) on farms to conserve and enhance ecological goods and services (EG&S) on the agricultural landscape.

This program will focus on water quality and provide other important environmental services derived from well-managed stocks of natural capital within the Lake Winnipeg watershed.

Conservation Districts will work with farmers and submit an application for on farm projects within their respective CDs or potentially as a joint proposal.

In the various BMP categories, funding is available for water retention structures, wetland restoration, constructed wetlands, riparian area enhancement, grassed waterways, natural area enhancement, perennial cover for sensitive lands and shelterbelt establishment. Under the riparian area enhancement, BMP eligible practices include funding for alternative watering systems, establishment of forages along buffer areas, fencing to manage grazing and improve riparian condition/function, native rangeland restoration or establishment and more.

For more details, go to http://www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture/environment/ecological-goods-and-services/growing-assurance-egs.html

Environment program funding

The Environment program provides financial assistance to agriculture producers and agribusinesses for adoption of targeted beneficial management practices (BMPs) that improve the environmental sustainability of their operations.

Eligible applicants must be an active producer in the province of Manitoba and must own, rent, lease, manage or otherwise control agricultural land used to produce agricultural products where the project will be located. Also, to be eligible for agri-environmental cost sharing, the applicant must have a valid Statement of Completion (SoC) certificate for an Environmental Farm Plan (EFP).

Funding is only available in the on farm fuel storage and sanitation equipment for commercial manure applicators categories. Other categories previously available have been fully subscribed.

The deadline to apply to either program is Feb.1.

For more information, go to http://www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture/environment/environmental-farm-plan/growing-assurance-environment.html or contact the Portage Manitoba Agriculture office at 204-239-3352 or Shawn.Cabak@gov.mb.ca

