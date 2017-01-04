Portage peewees shine gold

The Portage Peewee AA Terriers won a gold in the Morden tournament Dec. 16-18. Portage downed Morden 6-1 in the finals to capture the championship. The Peewee Terriers went 3-0-1 over the course of the tournament.

Back row l-r: Coach Patterson, Carson Dubois, Darien Schaan, Alex Van Deynze, Brandon Ferg, Carter Moorhouse, Asher Moorhouse, Grady Mooney, Coach Hogue, Jacob Younka and Coach Minoletti.

Front row l-r: Brandon Patterson, Evan Calder, Layne Rands, Kurt Parker, Noah Taylor and Ty Hogue.