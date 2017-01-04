Pair of Caps take player of month honours

Central Plains Capitals forward Joey Moffatt and goaltender Riley Sveistrup have been named the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League players of the month for December.

In seven games player, Moffatt tallied 15 points helping the Caps to a 6-1 record for the month. In 30 games played this season, the Portage la Prairie native’s 47 points (23G 24A) is tops in league scoring.

Sveistrup suited up in 7 games for the Caps in the month of December and backstopped Central Plains to six victories. The Portage la Prairie native’s 11 wins on the year is second among league goaltenders.







