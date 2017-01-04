New Year's baby arrives

Everbody welcome Kristian McIvor, Portage la Prairie's first baby of 2017.

Born Jan. 3 at 6:50 p.m. weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz., Kristian is the new son of Talia Franke and Dad Craig McIvor. Portage's New Year's baby is the new brother to Kirsten, 5, Keiren, 3 and one-year-old Keylin.

Three women were in Portage General Hospital in labour Jan. 3; one was sent home with false labour, Kristian came kicking and screaming into 2017 and the third woman delivered on Jan. 4.

For being Portage's New Year's baby, mom and dad collected a goody bag of gifts courtesy of The Daily Graphic and Herald Leader advertisers.

Fun fact! 110 babies were delivered at the Portage hospital from August through December 2016.