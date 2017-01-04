Assisted living project takes a leap forward

Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader

With a soaring senior’s population in Portage la Prairie and area, a plan to finally bring assisted living to the city is long overdue.

Al Braun and Vern Crandell, co-chairs of the Portage Assisted Living Corporation, to Rotarians and their weekly luncheon Tuesday, the nonprofit has been working towards bringing as assisted living project to Portage la Prairie for over three years.

Less than two weeks ago, the corporation came a step closer to putting shovels in the ground with an agreement with the city for land.

“We’re looking at building an assisted living project here in Portage. In 2012 (MLA) Ian Wishart initiated a survey showing there is significant interest and need for a project of this nature.”

Braun said as a result a volunteer board formed and now a consultant has been hired. The consultant was also involved in the new assisted living 16-unit project in MacGregor and many others in Manitoba. “It’s beautiful.”

The city is offering a five-acre parcel that can be seen out the doors of the new medical clinic and close to the hospital.

Crandell, an owner and pharmacist for 30 years at Hill’s Pharmacy, added later, getting land is the first step towards being able to talk dollars and cents to provincial and federal funding.

The volunteer board is looking at a first phase consisting of 50, one and two bedroom units with the opportunity of adding 50 additional units on the same lot.

When first approached, Crandell says, the city was enthusiastic. “They know people (seniors) are leaving the city because there’s nothing that provides this. We know we can probably fill 50 units within a year.”

The facility would be three stories with each unit measuring between 700 and a 1,000 sq. feet. It will be modeled after the assisted living project in Steinbach which is now moving into its second 50-unit stage.

Assisted living is basically a step between a personal care home where you need constant care. To a certain extent it is independent living, but there will be light housekeeping and two meals a day provided in a communal dining room.

There is a social attachment with organized activities if you wish to participate.

“We’re a long way from a lot of the fine details that have to be worked out,” Crandell said.

“We’re looking at up front equity – a buy-in – and then a monthly fee to cover further costs.”

Now the corporation has the land, a place to put a building, it will now explore funding and design, but is a long way from breaking ground on what could be a $12 - $15 million dollar project.

