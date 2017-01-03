Terriers kick off 2017 with a victory

After losing on home ice New Years Eve against the Virden Oil Capitals, the Portage Terriers responded with a 3-2 victory during the tale end of a home and home series the two teams had to end the year and usher in 2017.

James McIssac (2G 1A) and Jeremey Leipsic (3A) each started the new year with three point nights and goaltender Kurtis Chapman was sensational in night, stopping 40 of 42 Oil Cap shots in the winning effort.

Much like their final loss of 2016, the Terriers blew a third period lead, but thanks to some late game heroics by McIssac and Leipsic, the Terriers managed to pick up a crucial two points and move past the OCN Blizzard into fourth place in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League standings.

Leipsic named Player of the Month

Jeremey Leipsic tallied 19 points (5G 14A) in nine games during the month of December to capture the MJHL Player of the Month honours.

The Winnipeg native is running away with the MJHL scoring title, as he's scored 64 points (18G 46A) in just 35 games, leading runner up and teammate Chase Brakel (24G 26A 50P) by 14 points.

McIssac named to prospect roster

The Portage Terriers are the lone Manitoba Junior Hockey League team that will be represented at the upcoming Canadian Junior Hockey League Prospects game, slated for Jan. 25 at the Ed Lumley Arena in Cornwall, Ontario.

Terrier forward James McIssac was named to the roster in late December and will be joining players from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, Alberta Junior Hockey League and British Columbia Hockey League as part of Canada West's roster.

The Winnipeg native was acquired by Portage earlier in the season as part of a package of players the Terriers received when they dealt then captain Adam Wowryk to the Winnipeg Blues.

McIssac has been an offensive juggernaut for the Terriers, as he's tallied 24 points (13G 11A) in 18 games since joining Portage and his 39 points on the year have him ninth in league scoring.

Terriers make deal with Vees

The Portage Terriers announced yesterday that the team has traded the CJHL playing rights of Taylor Sanheim to the BCHL's Penticton Vees in exchange for defenseman Ty Barnstable and future considerations.

In 34 games for the Vees, the Regina, Sask., native has nine points to go along with 10 penalty minutes.