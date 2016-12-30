The ups and downs of 2016

Not to be pessimistic, at least not too much, there were things to crow about in 2016, but the most notable was not.

Structural issues with the roof at the Shindleman Aquatic Centre forced its closure Oct. 31, and has its principals in court with the building’s engineers and contractors.

PCU naysayers were quick to say “I told you so”, though the explanation of structural problems at the centre - or a repair estimate - have yet to be made public.

The City, RM, PRRA are listed as applicants in the court filing. Tower Engineering Group Limited Partnership, Tower Engineering Group Inc., Stuart Olson Construction Ltd., Stantec Architecture Ltd., Stantec Consulting Ltd., Ambassador Mechanical Corp., and Crane Steel Structures Ltd., are all listed as companies named in the lawsuit.

The filing indicates City, RM and PRRA are commencing action against the listed companies for breach of contract, breach of duty and negligence. The action also seeks to reclaim costs and other relief.

The entire mess is tangled up in court filings and procedure. It is not known when the public will be appraised.

The tragic loss of life suffered by two area families made national headlines in 2016.

In March, Thomas Martens and Destiny Turner lost their son two-year-old Chase. Chase wondered off by himself sparking a widespread community search fearing the boy had been abducted from their home near Austin. Days later the toddler’s body was recovered from a dugout on the property.

In November, a four-year-old boy died after a fire broke out at a home in Delta Beach.

Still trying to adjust after the tragic loss, a benefit hockey game between the RCMP and PCI Trojans will take place Jan. 7 at the PCU Centre.

It was a rocky year for Portage la Prairie city council who came under fire for any number of issues, some that are lingering, some others that are festering.

As the year closes, the supposed economic development arm of the city and RM remains in limbo. PRED (Portage Regional Economic Development) saw its director suddenly quit. Interviews have been underway for a replacement. Both councils have been asked why there has been no audited statement from PRED. There has been no answer.

Controversy stalked city council regarding issues about motorized boats on the lake; the cost of building a new causeway to Island Park, the city’s wish for a P3 (Public/Private partnership) 30-year contract for an over $100 million sewage treatment plant upgrade, the conflict of interest position Deputy Mayor Brent Budz could be in, the percieved lack of transparency in council’s operations and the list goes on.

Long Plains First Nation is still trying to bring everyone home following being hit by a tornado this summer.

Luckly there were no fatalities, but a number of homes were demolished forcing the temporary relocation of many of its residents first to Portage, and then Winnipeg.

Long Plain will be rebuilding for some time yet as it still works out details with its federal partners.



Mickey Dumont



