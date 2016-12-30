Plan sounds like an infomercial.

Natural gas plan sounds too much

like an infomercial

South central natural gas proposal to build pipelines within the six municipalities of Lorne, Louise, Norfolk Treherne, Glenboro South Cypress, Victoria and Thompson.

The flyer says: Last chance to bring natural gas to our communities, well I certainly hope so! Install natural resource burning heating systems. Going off the Manitoba Hydro electricity grid and burn natural gas instead. Should we be polluting the air instead of using a renewable resource?

The flyer sent out to taxpayers by Manitoba Hydro, sounds a lot like an infomercial. Somewhat random numbers are included in the flyer, when very important ones are not included. There is no mention of the effect the carbon tax will have on the so-called savings. How are the “savings” of more than $14000 arrived at? The equivalent investment (or mortgage) of cost of equipment installation will outdo the “savings” amount quite easily during the lifespan of the natural gas equipment.

This proposal is being marketed by Manitoba Hydro, which is the same corporation that has placed Manitoba electricity into the huge debt scenario we will deal with for many years.

This opportunity is being made available to a select number of businesses and institutions. The organizers expect most of the project cost to be paid for by taxpayers. These potential grants include one-third from the Canadian government, one-third from the Province of Manitoba and even more through municipal and school division levies.

This proposal is a public request to subsidize organizations, current and envisioned, that should be able to function and grow without the taxpayer giving them a handout.

E Driedger