Local party snacks and table delights.

New Years snacks and table delights made right here!

As the voice of manufacturing in Manitoba, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), targets the top food and beverage delights to enjoy this holiday season, manufactured in our province. This baker’s dozen plus one of delicious treats will add taste to any holiday table while reminding Manitobans that food products represent a quarter of manufactured sales in the province:

1. Morden’s Chocolate Almonds – Mordens’ of Winnipeg Candy Manufacturing Ltd., Winnipeg

2. Smoked Chanterelle Extra Old Cheddar (seasonal) – Bothwell Cheese, New Bothwell

3. Velvety Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream – Cornell Crème, Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

4. Pure Creamed Honey – BeeMaid Honey, Winnipeg

5. Pumpkin puree (organic available); perfect for pumpkin pies – Canadian Prairie Garden Purees, Portage la Prairie

6. Maple and Cinnamon Hemp Heart Toppers – Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, Winnipeg

7. Award winning Crown Royal Whiskey – Diageo, Gimli

8. Maple Leaf Canadian Craft Canadian Whisky and Apple Bacon – Maple Leaf Foods, Brandon

9. Peanut Butter & Apple GORP Bars – GORP, Niverville

10. Savoury Fig spread – Flora & Farmer, Winnipeg

11. Cranberry Wine gourmet mustard – Smack Dab, Winnipeg, MB

12 Naughty & Spiced Porter – Fort Garry Brewing Company, Winnipeg

13. Dark chocolate, milk chocolate and peanut OMGs – OMGs, Winnipeg

14. Five-minute Fries – McCain Foods, Portage la Prairie

“Manitobans don’t always think of food products as manufactured goods,” says Ron Koslowsky, CME vice-president. “When we do think of food manufacturing, it’s important to remember that our economy is driven by both large and small-to-medium sized companies. Manufacturers like those above are creating amazing Manitoba-made products every day and contributing to the nearly 65,000 jobs the sector creates.

Manufactured food products create opportunities across industries and subsectors. For example, Winpak, manufacturer of high-quality packaging materials and machines makes the majority of flexible packaging film for bacon throughout North America.

If you’re having bacon for breakfast, chances are your morning menu passed through a number of Manitoba manufacturers on the way to your table.

And not all local brands will be found at your local grocer. Successful companies like Sky Blue Water do booming business with private label packaging of their award-winning spring water. And The Winning Combination, makers of Kaizen and Bodylogix and CME’s 2017 Emerging Award recipient produces sports nutrition, supplements, protein powders and more – proving that there’s more than meets the eye in the category.

